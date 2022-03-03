Zacks Investment Research Comments on IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

