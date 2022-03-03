Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Sell

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

BMEA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,196. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

