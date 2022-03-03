Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Strong Sell

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Kaman stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

