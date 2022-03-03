Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Sell

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.