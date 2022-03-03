Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Buy

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.