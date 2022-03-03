Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $46,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $76,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

