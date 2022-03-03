Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Hits $296,846.18

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $296,846.18 and approximately $24,514.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

