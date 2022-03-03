ZEON Market Cap Achieves $21.83 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $381,243.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

