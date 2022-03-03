Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 493,973 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $12.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

