Zigcoin (ZIG) One Day Volume Hits $6.44 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00105287 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

