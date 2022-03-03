Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei Sells 4,454 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 2,443,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $159.86. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
