Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei Sells 4,454 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 2,443,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $159.86. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

