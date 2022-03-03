ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

