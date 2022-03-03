Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.35. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

