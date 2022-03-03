ZINC Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $22,074.64 and approximately $91.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

