Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $91-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

