Zymeworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the typical volume of 179 call options.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zymeworks by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Zymeworks Company Profile

