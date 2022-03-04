-$0.02 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 200,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in DZS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

