-$0.02 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 200,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in DZS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DZSI opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.25.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
