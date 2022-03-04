$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

