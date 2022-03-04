$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

