$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

A number of research analysts have commented on SB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 1,328,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,993. The firm has a market cap of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

