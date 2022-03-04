$0.47 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,206. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

