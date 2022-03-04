$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NYSE:NEP remained flat at $$79.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

