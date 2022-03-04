$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,514. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.