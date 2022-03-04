$1.28 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,032 shares of company stock worth $11,954,214. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

