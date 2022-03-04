$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 1,185,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

