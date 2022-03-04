105,600 Shares in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 1,656.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.

Marin Software Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

