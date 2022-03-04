$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $119.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.72 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 87,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

