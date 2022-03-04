$125.82 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce $125.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.60 million. Freshpet posted sales of $93.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $576.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $579.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.52 million, with estimates ranging from $725.96 million to $764.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Freshpet by 59.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

