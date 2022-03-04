12,600 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAUT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.79.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

