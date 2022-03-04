14,015 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

