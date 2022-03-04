14,100 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $109.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.