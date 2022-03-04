$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to announce $154.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $639.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 271,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

