$165.80 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report $165.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $172.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $125.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $724.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $756.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

OIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $360.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.37. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

