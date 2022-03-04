16,949 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

