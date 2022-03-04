18,920 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Conduent by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conduent by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

