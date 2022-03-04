1irstcoin Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 199.2% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $5,249.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

