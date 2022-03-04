1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

