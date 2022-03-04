$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $18.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,443.39. 7,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,533.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,713.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

