$2.54 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to post $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NYSE:UHS opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

