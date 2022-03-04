20,100 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

