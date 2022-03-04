$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to announce $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $22.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $82.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,316. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

