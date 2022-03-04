$212.27 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report $212.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.55 million to $215.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.