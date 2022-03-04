2,300 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.60 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

