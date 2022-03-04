2,334 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $106.29. 455,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

