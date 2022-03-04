$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 405,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,570. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

