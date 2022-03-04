$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.