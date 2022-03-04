$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $43.16 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.