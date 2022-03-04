-$3.69 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.34). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

UAL opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

