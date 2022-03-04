3,099 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.74 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

