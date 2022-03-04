3,196 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,588. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.