$35.75 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to post $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.29 million and the highest is $36.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $172.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schrödinger.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $49,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

